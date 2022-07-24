2022 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Richie Ramsay, who earned the DP World Tour win at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

Ramsay was locked in a tough, see-saw battle all day, and he came to the final hole of regulation needing a 10-foot par putt to secure the win, which he drained in dramatic fashion to win on 14-under 274.

Paul Waring was the hard-luck runner-up, finishing a shot behind the Scot.

Five players finished in a tie for third place on 12-under total.

Ramsay won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Cazoo Classic recap notes

Ramsay earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 24th completed event of the season.

Ramsay earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Hero Open.

2022 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details