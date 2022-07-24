2022 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

2022 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/24/2022 at 4:27 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Richie Ramsay, who earned the DP World Tour win at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

Ramsay was locked in a tough, see-saw battle all day, and he came to the final hole of regulation needing a 10-foot par putt to secure the win, which he drained in dramatic fashion to win on 14-under 274.

Paul Waring was the hard-luck runner-up, finishing a shot behind the Scot.

Five players finished in a tie for third place on 12-under total.

Ramsay won the €291,660 winner's share of the €1,750,000 purse.

Cazoo Classic recap notes

Ramsay earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 24th completed event of the season.

Ramsay earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Hero Open.

2022 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Richie Ramsay -14 69 69 67 69 274 €297,500
2 Paul Waring -13 63 70 72 70 275 €192,500
T3 Grant Forrest -12 66 69 71 70 276 €77,140
T3 Julien Guerrier -12 66 69 69 72 276 €77,140
T3 Daan Huizing -12 68 68 71 69 276 €77,140
T3 Marcus Kinhult -12 72 68 69 67 276 €77,140
T3 Robin Petersson -12 68 70 70 68 276 €77,140
T8 Jens Dantorp -10 66 69 70 73 278 €39,316.67
T8 Angel Hidalgo -10 69 70 69 70 278 €39,316.67
T8 Andy Sullivan -10 73 71 65 69 278 €39,316.67
T11 Victor Dubuisson -9 70 70 70 69 279 €28,595
T11 Thorbjørn Olesen -9 71 71 66 71 279 €28,595
T11 Eddie Pepperell -9 68 74 68 69 279 €28,595
T11 Lee Slattery -9 71 70 69 69 279 €28,595
T11 Santiago Tarrio -9 68 71 73 67 279 €28,595
T16 Marcus Armitage -8 69 69 70 72 280 €23,143.75
T16 Garrick Porteous -8 65 72 73 70 280 €23,143.75
T16 Callum Shinkwin -8 69 68 75 68 280 €23,143.75
T16 Sami Välimäki -8 71 66 69 74 280 €23,143.75
T20 Matthew Baldwin -7 71 72 71 67 281 €19,541.67
T20 Alexander Björk -7 72 70 64 75 281 €19,541.67
T20 Darren Fichardt -7 68 71 72 70 281 €19,541.67
T20 Robert Macintyre -7 73 69 66 73 281 €19,541.67
T20 Richard Sterne -7 70 68 69 74 281 €19,541.67
T20 Jordan Wrisdale -7 69 72 69 71 281 €19,541.67
T26 Todd Clements -6 70 72 68 72 282 €17,150
T26 David Drysdale -6 71 72 70 69 282 €17,150
T26 Gavin Green -6 72 69 72 69 282 €17,150
T29 Craig Howie -5 67 77 71 68 283 €15,050
T29 Richard Mansell -5 66 75 71 71 283 €15,050
T29 Adrian Otaegui -5 72 70 70 71 283 €15,050
T29 Alfie Plant -5 71 73 69 70 283 €15,050
T29 Darius Van Driel -5 71 71 71 70 283 €15,050
T34 Ashley Chesters -4 70 72 69 73 284 €12,150
T34 Nacho Elvira -4 73 65 72 74 284 €12,150
T34 Matthew Jordan -4 72 72 73 67 284 €12,150
T34 Richard Mcevoy -4 71 71 71 71 284 €12,150
T34 Lukas Nemecz -4 71 73 67 73 284 €12,150
T34 Antoine Rozner -4 74 70 70 70 284 €12,150
T34 Andrew Wilson -4 69 71 74 70 284 €12,150
T41 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -3 72 71 70 72 285 €9,975
T41 Raphaël Jacquelin -3 71 71 71 72 285 €9,975
T41 Ricardo Santos -3 71 72 73 69 285 €9,975
T41 Jack Senior -3 67 72 74 72 285 €9,975
T41 Ben Stow -3 68 73 71 73 285 €9,975
T46 Oliver Farr -2 69 73 71 73 286 €8,050
T46 Sihwan Kim -2 70 70 71 75 286 €8,050
T46 Romain Langasque -2 73 70 69 74 286 €8,050
T46 Jc Ritchie -2 70 72 71 73 286 €8,050
T46 Robin Roussel -2 71 72 71 72 286 €8,050
T46 Henric Sturehed -2 71 70 73 72 286 €8,050
T52 Jorge Campillo -1 68 74 73 72 287 €6,343.75
T52 Jarryd Felton -1 72 69 74 72 287 €6,343.75
T52 Zander Lombard -1 72 72 71 72 287 €6,343.75
T52 Stuart Manley -1 68 76 69 74 287 €6,343.75
T56 Ross Fisher E 70 74 71 73 288 €5,512.50
T56 David Horsey E 69 69 78 72 288 €5,512.50
T56 Frederic Lacroix E 74 70 73 71 288 €5,512.50
T56 Matthew Southgate E 67 71 75 75 288 €5,512.50
60 Kristoffer Broberg 1 72 72 71 74 289 €5,075
T61 Pedro Figueiredo 2 71 73 72 74 290 €4,725
T61 Aman Gupta 2 68 76 74 72 290 €4,725
T61 Hugo Leon 2 72 72 74 72 290 €4,725
T64 Oliver Bekker 3 68 76 74 73 291 €4,287.50
T64 Damien Perrier 3 70 74 75 72 291 €4,287.50
T66 Anton Karlsson 4 71 73 71 77 292 €3,937.50
T66 Dale Whitnell 4 71 72 76 73 292 €3,937.50
68 Daniel Hillier 5 70 74 73 76 293 €3,675
69 Wilco Nienaber 6 71 72 77 74 294 €3,500
70 Oliver Fisher 7 68 76 79 72 295 €3,325

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.