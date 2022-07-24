2022 3M Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 3M Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/24/2022 at 2:47 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 3M Open prize money payout is from the $7.5 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of 3M Open prize pool is at $1,350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $817,500. The 3M Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $14,625.

The 3M Open field is headed by Scott Piercy, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 3M Open from the correct 2022 3M Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 75 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 3M Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 26 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 3M Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275
65 $16,125
66 $15,975
67 $15,825
68 $15,675
69 $15,525
70 $15,375
71 $15,225
72 $15,075
73 $14,925
74 $14,775
75 $14,625

