2022 3M Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 3M Open format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The 2022 3M Open field is 156 players.

The 3M Open field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of PGA Tour players competing in a tournament that follows the Open Championship.

3M Open format

The 3M Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The 3M Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played again and again by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 350 FedEx Cup points.