2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Adrian Otaegui and Thirston Lawrence are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.
2022 Cazoo Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Cazoo Classic, with the European Tour heading back to England. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch.
2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Robert MacIntyre
|1200
|Adrian Otaegui
|2000
|Thriston Lawrence
|2000
|Oliver Bekker
|2200
|Romain Langasque
|2500
|Antoine Rozner
|2800
|Edoardo Molinari
|2800
|Richard Mansell
|2800
|Richie Ramsay
|2800
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|2800
|Jens Dantorp
|3000
|Jorge Campillo
|3000
|Matthew Jordan
|3000
|Alexander Bjork
|3300
|Marcus Armitage
|3300
|Sami Valimaki
|3500
|JC Ritchie
|4000
|Ross Fisher
|4000
|Takumi Kanaya
|4500
|Niall Kearney
|5000
|Sean Crocker
|5000
|Sihwan Kim
|5000
|Bio Kim
|6000
|Josh Geary
|6000
|Marcus Kinhult
|6000
|Wilco Nienaber
|6000
|Callum Shinkwin
|6600
|Darius Van Driel
|6600
|Jack Senior
|6600
|Jamie Lovemark
|6600
|Lukas Nemecz
|6600
|Masahiro Kawamura
|6600
|Matthew Southgate
|6600
|Stuart Manley
|6600
|Daniel Hillier
|8000
|Eddie Pepperell
|8000
|Ewen Ferguson
|8000
|Grant Forrest
|8000
|Julien Guerrier
|8000
|Kristoffer Broberg
|8000
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|8000
|Paul Waring
|8000
|Dale Whitnell
|9000
|Frederic Lacroix
|9000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|9000
|Nacho Elvira
|9000
|Santiago Tarrio
|9000
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|10000
|Andy Sullivan
|10000
|Angel Hidalgo
|10000
|Daniel Gavins
|10000
|Joachim B. Hansen
|10000
|Victor Dubuisson
|10000
|Zander Lombard
|10000
|Darren Fichardt
|11000
|Louis De Jager
|11000
|Matthew Baldwin
|11000
|Bryce Easton
|12500
|David Horsey
|12500
|Lorenzo Gagli
|12500
|Aman Gupta
|15000