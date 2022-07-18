2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
07/18/2022 at 11:45 am
The 2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Adrian Otaegui and Thirston Lawrence are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.

2022 Cazoo Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo Classic, with the European Tour heading back to England. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch.

2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 1200
Adrian Otaegui 2000
Thriston Lawrence 2000
Oliver Bekker 2200
Romain Langasque 2500
Antoine Rozner 2800
Edoardo Molinari 2800
Richard Mansell 2800
Richie Ramsay 2800
Thorbjorn Olesen 2800
Jens Dantorp 3000
Jorge Campillo 3000
Matthew Jordan 3000
Alexander Bjork 3300
Marcus Armitage 3300
Sami Valimaki 3500
JC Ritchie 4000
Ross Fisher 4000
Takumi Kanaya 4500
Niall Kearney 5000
Sean Crocker 5000
Sihwan Kim 5000
Bio Kim 6000
Josh Geary 6000
Marcus Kinhult 6000
Wilco Nienaber 6000
Callum Shinkwin 6600
Darius Van Driel 6600
Jack Senior 6600
Jamie Lovemark 6600
Lukas Nemecz 6600
Masahiro Kawamura 6600
Matthew Southgate 6600
Stuart Manley 6600
Daniel Hillier 8000
Eddie Pepperell 8000
Ewen Ferguson 8000
Grant Forrest 8000
Julien Guerrier 8000
Kristoffer Broberg 8000
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 8000
Paul Waring 8000
Dale Whitnell 9000
Frederic Lacroix 9000
Jazz Janewattananond 9000
Nacho Elvira 9000
Santiago Tarrio 9000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 10000
Andy Sullivan 10000
Angel Hidalgo 10000
Daniel Gavins 10000
Joachim B. Hansen 10000
Victor Dubuisson 10000
Zander Lombard 10000
Darren Fichardt 11000
Louis De Jager 11000
Matthew Baldwin 11000
Bryce Easton 12500
David Horsey 12500
Lorenzo Gagli 12500
Aman Gupta 15000

