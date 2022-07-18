2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntyre, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Adrian Otaegui and Thirston Lawrence are at 20-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Oliver Bekker is at 22-to-1.

2022 Cazoo Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo Classic, with the European Tour heading back to England. It's an interesting field with a handful of name players, including some LIV guys invited to show up for some scratch.

2022 Cazoo Classic betting odds: Outright winner