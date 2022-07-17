2022 Cazoo Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.
The Cazoo Classic field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Robert MacIntyre, Jazz Janewattananond and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 22nd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to England after the Open at St. Andrews.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Cazoo Classic field
- Pep Angles
- Marcus Armitage
- Zheng-Kai Bai
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Alexander Björk
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Ashley Chesters
- Todd Clements
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Eduardo De La Riva
- David Dixon
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ben Evans
- Ryan Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Jarryd Felton
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Aman Gupta
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Björn Hellgren
- Scott Hend
- Angel Hidalgo
- David Higgins
- Daniel Hillier
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Greig Hutcheon
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Anton Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Frank Kennedy
- Jesper Kennegard
- Adam Keogh
- Bio Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Leon
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Jamie Lovemark
- Robert Macintyre
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Nick Mccarthy
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Edoardo Molinari
- Gavin Moynihan
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Pedro Oriol
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Eddie Pepperell
- Damien Perrier
- Robin Petersson
- Alfie Plant
- Garrick Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Siddikur Rahman
- Richie Ramsay
- Jc Ritchie
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Ricardo Santos
- Jack Senior
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Lee Slattery
- Harley Smith
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- Henric Sturehed
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Jonathan Thomson
- Simon Thornton
- Kristof Ulenaers
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo Classic field
There are no top-50 players in the field.