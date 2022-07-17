2022 Cazoo Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cazoo Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

The Cazoo Classic field is headlined by the likes of Pep Angles, Robert MacIntyre, Jazz Janewattananond and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 22nd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to England after the Open at St. Andrews.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Cazoo Classic field

Pep Angles

Marcus Armitage

Zheng-Kai Bai

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Alexander Björk

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Ashley Chesters

Todd Clements

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Eduardo De La Riva

David Dixon

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ben Evans

Ryan Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Jarryd Felton

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Aman Gupta

Joachim B. Hansen

Björn Hellgren

Scott Hend

Angel Hidalgo

David Higgins

Daniel Hillier

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Greig Hutcheon

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Anton Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Frank Kennedy

Jesper Kennegard

Adam Keogh

Bio Kim

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Tyler Koivisto

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Leon

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Jamie Lovemark

Robert Macintyre

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Nick Mccarthy

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Edoardo Molinari

Gavin Moynihan

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Pedro Oriol

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Eddie Pepperell

Damien Perrier

Robin Petersson

Alfie Plant

Garrick Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Siddikur Rahman

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Ricardo Santos

Jack Senior

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Lee Slattery

Harley Smith

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

Henric Sturehed

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Jonathan Thomson

Simon Thornton

Kristof Ulenaers

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jordan Wrisdale

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 Cazoo Classic field

There are no top-50 players in the field.