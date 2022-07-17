2022 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 42nd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 3M Open field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Brian Davis

Jason Day

Brett Drewitt

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Derek Ernst

Tony Finau

Mardy Fish

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Chris Gotterup

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Mark Hensby

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Mo Lim

David Lingmerth

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

George McNeill

Dylan Menante

John Merrick

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Jeff # Sorenson

Kevin Stadler

Brendan Steele

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 3M Open field