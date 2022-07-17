2022 3M Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 3M Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.
The 3M Open field is headlined by the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 42nd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 3M Open field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Brian Davis
- Jason Day
- Brett Drewitt
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Derek Ernst
- Tony Finau
- Mardy Fish
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Chris Gotterup
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Mark Hensby
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Mo Lim
- David Lingmerth
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- George McNeill
- Dylan Menante
- John Merrick
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jeff # Sorenson
- Kevin Stadler
- Brendan Steele
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Danny Willett
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 3M Open field
- 14. Hideki Matsuyama
- 17. Tony Finau
- 23. Sungjae Im
- 45. Tom Hoge
- 49. Cameron Tringale