What’s the most feet of putts made in a round in PGA Tour history?

On some days on the PGA Tour, a player catches fire and can't seem to miss a putt. On the rare day, a PGA Tour player is able to make a lot of feet of putts. During those rounds, a player gains a lot of strokes putting, and they usually rocket up the leaderboard in the process.

Since the dawn of ShotLink in 2003, the PGA Tour has kept track of total feet of putts made by each player in almost every PGA Tour round. (They didn't keep track for most major rounds, all overseas PGA Tour events and some other events.) Since 2003, there have been 24 rounds in which a player made at least 200 feet of putts.

In the second round of the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews, Cameron Smith made 255 feet of putts to set the unofficial version of this record. That's because PGA Tour ShotLink is not used for the event, so the numbers are not completely verified.

However, Brent Geiberger owns the official record for the most feet of putts made in a PGA Tour round. In the opening round of the 2006 Booz Allen Classic at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms, Geiberger made 240 feet, 4 inches of putts. The amazing thing is Geiberger only shot 71 on that day, making six birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey. He was working really hard on the greens that day. Though he made the cut, Geiberger finished T-69 that week.

Curiously, there's only one player in the top 10 to have made at least 211.5 feet of putts in a final round of a PGA Tour event. Hunter Mahan made 220 feet, 2 inches of putts in the final round of the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship. That Monday, Mahan shot 5-under 66 at TPC Boston and moved up 22 places on the leaderboard to finish T-8.

Most feet of putts made in a PGA Tour round

Data goes back to 2003