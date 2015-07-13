The Old Course at St. Andrews hosts the British Open for the 30th time this week, the 150th edition of golf's oldest championship. Most every legend of the sport has won at the Home of Golf and another legend is likely to hoist the Claret Jug on Sunday.

The Old Course has hosted the Open 29 different times in the course of the championship's storied history.

In the modern era, the R&A looks to bring the Open back to the Old Course every five years, making it the true fulcrom for the game's oldest championship.

Before a new Open champion will be crowned, let's look at the prior 29 Opens at St. Andrews to see who has won the British Open at the Old Course.

No golfer has won the Open at St. Andrews more than twice, with Bob Martin, JH Taylor, Jambes Braid, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods completing the feat.

Who has won the British Open on the Old Course at St. Andrews?