2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational streaming: How to watch online on CBS, Golf Channel, Paramount Plus

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is the LPGA's team event, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich. With online streams from CBS, NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational action.

You can watch the 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Wednesday's first round.

During Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the mix of Golf Channel and CBS brings together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first three days, Golf Channel has the coverage window.

For Championship Sunday, NBC Sports streams one hour before CBS and Paramount Plus air the final two hours of the tournament.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, July 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 16