2022 British Open Championship streaming: How to watch online through USA Network, NBC Sports, Peacock, R&A apps

07/13/2022 at 11:10 am
The 2022 British Open Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Between online streams from NBC, USA Network and Peacock, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the British Open Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 British Open Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday and Friday, NBC's free Peacock streaming service has coverage at different times of day. Peacock Premium users can stream all coverage through the service.

USA Network has coverage on four days, with ranging times each day. NBC has coverage every weekend day as well, with hours of uninterrupted coverage.

Viewers can stream this coverage through GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports apps for mobile and TV boxes.

2022 British Open Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 14

  • Peacock broadcast: 1:30-4 a.m.
  • USA Network broadcast: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Peacock broadcast: 3-4 p.m.
  • TheOpen.com streaming: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, July 15

  • Peacock broadcast: 1:30-4 a.m.
  • USA Network broadcast: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Peacock broadcast: 3-4 p.m.
  • TheOpen.com streaming: 4 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

  • USA Network broadcast: 5-7 a.m.
  • NBC broadcast: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • TheOpen.com streaming: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

  • USA Network broadcast: 4-7 a.m.
  • NBC broadcast: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • TheOpen.com streaming: 5 a.m. - 1 p.m.

