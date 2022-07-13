2022 British Open Championship TV schedule: How to watch on USA Network, NBC and Peacock

The 2022 British Open Championship is the fourth and final men's major championship of the golf calendar, with The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, hosting the British Open Championship.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds of the world's major championship.

The British Open Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with USA Network airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from St. Andrews. NBC airs coverage each weekend day as well, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action every day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app or Peacock app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 British Open Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 British Open Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 British Open Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern