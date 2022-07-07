2022 Genesis Scottish Open streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa, taking on The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Scotland.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's event at The Renaissance Club.

The first two days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Genesis Scottish Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 3-10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 3-10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 4:30-10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 10