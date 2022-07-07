2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and the Jutanugarn sisters.

The 72 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.

The field will be playing for a $2.5 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut.

2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field