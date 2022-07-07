2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, the only two-woman team event on the LPGA Tour schedule.
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headlined by Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and the Jutanugarn sisters.
The 72 two-woman teams in the field will compete in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational format featuring foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich.
The field will be playing for a $2.5 million purse, with the winnings split among the players to make the cut.
2022 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field
- Allisen Corpuz and Gina Kim
- Allison Emrey and Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Amy Olson and Katherine Kirk
- Andrea Lee and Bianca Pagdanganan
- Angela Stanford and Dori Carter
- Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn
- Brianna Do and Caroline Inglis
- Brittany Lang and Gerina Mendoza
- Brooke Matthews and Lauren Hartlage
- Caroline Masson and Nicole Broch Estrup
- Charlotte Thomas and Gemma Dyburgh
- Christina Kim and Lindy Duncan
- Cristie Kerr and Stephanie Meadow
- Dottie Ardina and Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
- Elizabeth Szokol and Cheyenne Knight
- Emma Talley and Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Fatima Fernandez Cano and Ana Belac
- Frida Kinhult and Linnea Johansson
- Haeji Kang and Tiffany Chan
- Hye Jin Choi and Na Rin An
- Jasmine Suwannapura and Cydney Clanton
- Jennifer Song and Annie Park
- Jenny Coleman and Dana Finkelstein
- Kaitlyn Papp and Kristen Gillman
- Lauren Coughlin and SavannahVilaubi
- Lauren Stephenson and Jillian Hollis
- Leona Maguire and Mel Reid
- Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Janie Jackson
- Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho
- Madelene Sagstrom and Annika Sorenstam
- Mariajo Uribe and Sarah Jane Smith
- Marina Alex and Karrie Webb
- Marissa Steen and Alana Uriell
- Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan
- Mo Martin and Vicky Hurst
- Morgane Metraux and Celine Herbin
- Na Yeon Choi and Meaghan Francella
- Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda
- Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok
- Paula Reto and Amelia Lewis
- Pernilla Lindberg and Muni He
- Pornanong Phatlum and Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Rachel Rohanna and Haylee Harford
- Robynn Ree and Jennifer Chang
- Ruoning Yin and Weiwei Zhang
- Sadena Parks and Anita Uwadia
- Sarah Kemp and Alena Sharp
- Sarah Schmelzel and Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Savannah Grewal and Annabella Pancake
- Sophia Popov and Anne van Dam
- Sophia Schubert and Amanda Doherty
- Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi
- Wichanee Meechai and Ruixin Liu
- Xiyu Lin and Perrine Delacour
- Yealimi Noh and A Lim Kim
- Yu-Sang Hou and Vivian Hou