2022 Barbasol Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps

The 2022 Barbasol Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. With online streams from Golf Channel and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Barbasol Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Keene Trace.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's event in Kentucky.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 Barbasol Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, July 10