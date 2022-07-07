2022 American Century Championship: Celebrities in the field, purse, format, TV times

The 2022 American Century Championship field is filled with celebrities, as the 32nd annual NBC-run event at Lake Tahoe in Nevada starts on Friday with the beginning of the 54-hole event.

Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course again hosts as vacationers will roll up on the beach and water, while the players in the field compete for a $600,000 purse in an event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

The field is filled with celebrities and athletes from all walks of life, mostly with a connection to sports.

Celebrities in the 2022 American Century Championship field

Marcus Allen, NFL Hall of Famer

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback

Anthony Anderson, actor and comedian

Bret Baier, Fox News anchor

Charles Barkley, NBA Hall of Famer

Brian Baumgartner, "The Office" actor

Jerome Bettis, former NFL running back

Jay Bilas, former player, ESPN college basketball analyst

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer

Joe Buck, ESPN announcer

David Carr, former NFL quarterback

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

Vince Carter, NBA all-time great

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls guard

Seth Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors guard

Dell Curry, former NBA player

Vinny Del Negro, former NBA coach

Jay Demarcus, singer/musician – Rascal Flatts

Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist

Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Famer

Mardy Fish, Olympic Silver Medalist: Tennis

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals WR

Dwight Freeney, former NFL defensive end

Tom Glavine, Hall of Fame pitcher

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers kicker

Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback

A.J. Hawk, NFL Pro Bowl linebacker

Andre Iguodala, NBA champion

Nick Jonas, singer

Colin Jost, Saturday Night Live lead writer

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs TE

Jon Lester, former MLB pitcher

Derek Lowe, former MLB All-Star

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors guard

Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP quarterback

Joe Mauer, future baseball Hall of Famer

Pat McAfee, former NFL punter and current media personality

Brian McCann, former MLB All-Star

Jim McMahon, former NFL All-Pro QB

Kevin Millar, former MLB player

Mike "The Miz" Mizanan, WWE star

Mike Modano, NHL Hall of Famer

Mark Mulder, former MLB All-Star

Adam Napier, Warrior Open champion

John O’Hurley, actor

TJ Oshie, Washington Capitals forward

Jake Owen, country artist

Carson Palmer, former NFL quarterback

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars forward

Michael Pena, actor

Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

Alfonso Ribeiro, actor

Jerry Rice, NFL Hall of Famer

Rob Riggle, actor/comedian

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers QB

Ivan Rodriguez, former MLB All-Star catcher

Jimmy Rollins, former MLB MVP

Ray Romano, actor and comedia

Tony Romo, former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst

CC Sabathia, former MLB All-Star

Alex Smith, former NFL All-Pro quarterback

Emmitt Smith, NFL Hall of Famer

John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer



Annika Sorenstam, legendary golfer



Paige Spiranac, golf model and personality

Kathryn Tappen, NBC Sports reporter

Miles Teller, actor

Joe Theisman, former NFL quarterback

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Justin Timberlake, entertainer

Brian Urlacher, NFL Hall of Famer

Chase Utley, former MLB All-Star

Shane Victorino, former MLB All-Star

Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans coach

Jack Wagner, actor

Tim Wakefield, former MLB All-Star

DeMarcus Ware, former NFL All-Pro

David Wells, former MLB All-Star

Jason Werth, former MLB All-Star

Andrew Whitworh, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle



Kyle Williams, former NFL All-Pro

Charles Woodson, former NFL All-Pro CB

Steve Young, NFL Hall of Famer

2022 American Century Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The purse for the 2022 American Century Championship is $600,000, with the winner's share being $125,000. Every player in the field is compensated in some way for participating.

1. $125,000

2. $60,000

3. $35,000

4. $25,000

5. $20,000

2022 American Century Championship TV times

The 2022 American Century Championship will air on Friday on Golf Channel on tape delay from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.

2022 American Century Championship streaming schedule

The 2022 American Century Championship will stream on Friday on Peacock from 4-6 p.m. Eastern. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the live coverage moves to NBC Sports and Peacock from 2:30-6 p.m. Eastern.