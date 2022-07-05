2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and R&A-run major championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Justin Thomas is at 18-to-1 betting odds.
This week, we have the British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major going back to the Home of Golf at St. Andrews. This is a venue the R&A uses every five years, and it is an absolutely special place -- but one that can be torn up by a player hitting their ball well and evading bad weather that is the true defense of the course.
2022 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|900
|Jon Rahm
|1400
|Scottie Scheffler
|1400
|Justin Thomas
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2000
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Shane Lowry
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2500
|Dustin Johnson
|3000
|Brooks Koepka
|3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|3000
|Cameron Smith
|3000
|Viktor Hovland
|3500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4000
|Tony Finau
|4000
|Sam Burns
|4000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|5000
|Sungjae Im
|5000
|Justin Rose
|6000
|Joaquin Niemann
|6000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|8000
|Robert MacIntyre
|8000
|Marc Leishman
|8000
|Max Homa
|8000
|Billy Horschel
|8000
|Seamus Power
|8000
|Cameron Young
|8000
|Daniel Berger
|10000
|Tiger Woods
|10000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|10000
|Corey Conners
|10000
|Thomas Pieters
|10000
|Ryan Fox
|10000
|Adrian Meronk
|10000
|Aaron Wise
|10000
|Abraham Ancer
|12500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12500
|Keegan Bradley
|12500
|Mito Pereira
|12500
|Harold Varner III
|12500
|Paul Casey
|15000
|Sergio Garcia
|15000
|Harris English
|15000
|Lucas Herbert
|15000
|Talor Gooch
|15000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|Min Woo Lee
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Kevin Na
|15000
|Victor Perez
|15000
|Lee Westwood
|20000
|Jason Kokrak
|20000
|Russell Henley
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Erik van Rooyen
|20000
|Brian Harman
|20000
|Chris Kirk
|20000
|K.H. Lee
|20000
|Sebastian Munoz
|20000
|Si Woo Kim
|20000
|Kevin Kisner
|20000
|Keith Mitchell
|20000
|Jordan Smith
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Dylan Frittelli
|25000
|Dean Burmester
|25000
|Sepp Straka
|25000
|Adri Arnaus
|25000
|Tom Hoge
|25000
|Scott Vincent
|25000
|Sam Horsfield
|25000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|25000
|Haotong Li
|25000
|Marcus Armitage
|25000
|J.T. Poston
|25000
|Ian Poulter
|30000
|Garrick Higgo
|30000
|Bernd Wiesberger
|30000
|Guido Migliozzi
|30000
|Henrik Stenson
|30000
|Thomas Detry
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|30000
|Padraig Harrington
|30000
|Richard Bland
|30000
|Zach Johnson
|30000
|Laurie Canter
|30000
|Jason Scrivener
|30000
|Alexander Bjork
|30000
|Justin Harding
|30000
|Thriston Lawrence
|30000
|Cameron Tringale
|30000
|John Catlin
|30000
|Emiliano Grillo
|30000
|Phil Mickelson
|50000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|50000
|Ashley Chesters
|50000
|Zander Lombard
|50000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|Joohyung Kim
|50000
|Sihwan Kim
|50000
|Kazuki Higa
|50000
|Shugo Imahira
|50000
|Wyndham Clark
|50000
|Matthew Jordan
|50000
|Richard Mansell
|50000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|50000
|Ernie Els
|100000
|Shaun Norris
|100000
|Jimmy Walker
|100000
|Chan Kim
|100000
|Keita Nakajima
|100000
|Brad Kennedy
|100000
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|100000
|Minkyu Kim
|100000
|Lars van Meijel
|100000
|Oliver Farr
|100000
|David Law
|100000
|Darren Clarke
|200000
|Paul Lawrie
|200000
|Jorge Fernandez-Valdes
|200000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|200000
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|200000
|Ben Campbell
|200000
|Anthony Quayle
|200000
|Matthew Griffin
|200000
|Justin De Los Santos
|200000
|Mingyu Cho
|200000
|Barclay Brown
|200000
|Sam Bairstow
|200000
|John Parry
|200000
|Marco Penge
|200000
|Jamie Rutherford
|200000
|Stephen Dodd
|300000
|Jediah Morgan
|300000
|David Carey
|300000
|Robert Dinwiddie
|300000
|John Daly
|500000
|David Duval
|500000
|Todd Hamilton
|500000
|Aaron Jarvis
|500000
|Mark Calcavecchia
|500000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|500000
|Filippo Celli
|500000
|Jack Floydd
|500000
|Matthew Ford
|500000
|Ronan Mullarney
|500000
|Alex Wrigley
|500000