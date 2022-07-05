2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and R&A-run major championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major going back to the Home of Golf at St. Andrews. This is a venue the R&A uses every five years, and it is an absolutely special place -- but one that can be torn up by a player hitting their ball well and evading bad weather that is the true defense of the course.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner