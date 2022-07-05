2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Open Championship PGA Tour

2022 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

07/05/2022 at 11:20 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and R&A-run major championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the British Open Championship, with the PGA Tour-sanctioned major going back to the Home of Golf at St. Andrews. This is a venue the R&A uses every five years, and it is an absolutely special place -- but one that can be torn up by a player hitting their ball well and evading bad weather that is the true defense of the course.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 900
Jon Rahm 1400
Scottie Scheffler 1400
Justin Thomas 1800
Collin Morikawa 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000
Matt Fitzpatrick 2000
Jordan Spieth 2500
Shane Lowry 2500
Will Zalatoris 2500
Dustin Johnson 3000
Brooks Koepka 3000
Patrick Cantlay 3000
Cameron Smith 3000
Viktor Hovland 3500
Louis Oosthuizen 4000
Tyrrell Hatton 4000
Hideki Matsuyama 4000
Tony Finau 4000
Sam Burns 4000
Tommy Fleetwood 5000
Sungjae Im 5000
Justin Rose 6000
Joaquin Niemann 6000
Bryson DeChambeau 8000
Patrick Reed 8000
Robert MacIntyre 8000
Marc Leishman 8000
Max Homa 8000
Billy Horschel 8000
Seamus Power 8000
Cameron Young 8000
Daniel Berger 10000
Tiger Woods 10000
Adam Scott 10000
Webb Simpson 10000
Corey Conners 10000
Thomas Pieters 10000
Ryan Fox 10000
Adrian Meronk 10000
Aaron Wise 10000
Abraham Ancer 12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12500
Keegan Bradley 12500
Mito Pereira 12500
Harold Varner III 12500
Paul Casey 15000
Sergio Garcia 15000
Harris English 15000
Lucas Herbert 15000
Talor Gooch 15000
Gary Woodland 15000
Danny Willett 15000
Min Woo Lee 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Kevin Na 15000
Victor Perez 15000
Lee Westwood 20000
Jason Kokrak 20000
Russell Henley 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Erik van Rooyen 20000
Brian Harman 20000
Chris Kirk 20000
K.H. Lee 20000
Sebastian Munoz 20000
Si Woo Kim 20000
Kevin Kisner 20000
Keith Mitchell 20000
Jordan Smith 20000
Luke List 20000
Dylan Frittelli 25000
Dean Burmester 25000
Sepp Straka 25000
Adri Arnaus 25000
Tom Hoge 25000
Scott Vincent 25000
Sam Horsfield 25000
Pablo Larrazabal 25000
Haotong Li 25000
Marcus Armitage 25000
J.T. Poston 25000
Ian Poulter 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Bernd Wiesberger 30000
Guido Migliozzi 30000
Henrik Stenson 30000
Thomas Detry 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Padraig Harrington 30000
Richard Bland 30000
Zach Johnson 30000
Laurie Canter 30000
Jason Scrivener 30000
Alexander Bjork 30000
Justin Harding 30000
Thriston Lawrence 30000
Cameron Tringale 30000
John Catlin 30000
Emiliano Grillo 30000
Phil Mickelson 50000
Nicolai Hojgaard 50000
Ashley Chesters 50000
Zander Lombard 50000
Takumi Kanaya 50000
Joohyung Kim 50000
Sihwan Kim 50000
Kazuki Higa 50000
Shugo Imahira 50000
Wyndham Clark 50000
Matthew Jordan 50000
Richard Mansell 50000
Fabrizio Zanotti 50000
Ernie Els 100000
Shaun Norris 100000
Jimmy Walker 100000
Chan Kim 100000
Keita Nakajima 100000
Brad Kennedy 100000
Dimitrios Papadatos 100000
Minkyu Kim 100000
Lars van Meijel 100000
Oliver Farr 100000
David Law 100000
Darren Clarke 200000
Paul Lawrie 200000
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes 200000
Sadom Kaewkanjana 200000
Yuto Katsuragawa 200000
Ben Campbell 200000
Anthony Quayle 200000
Matthew Griffin 200000
Justin De Los Santos 200000
Mingyu Cho 200000
Barclay Brown 200000
Sam Bairstow 200000
John Parry 200000
Marco Penge 200000
Jamie Rutherford 200000
Stephen Dodd 300000
Jediah Morgan 300000
David Carey 300000
Robert Dinwiddie 300000
John Daly 500000
David Duval 500000
Todd Hamilton 500000
Aaron Jarvis 500000
Mark Calcavecchia 500000
Aldrich Potgieter 500000
Filippo Celli 500000
Jack Floydd 500000
Matthew Ford 500000
Ronan Mullarney 500000
Alex Wrigley 500000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.