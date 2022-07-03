2022 John Deere Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
07/03/2022 at 12:38 pm
The 2022 John Deere Classic prize money payout is from the $7.1 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of John Deere Classic prize pool is at $1,278,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $73,900. The John Deere Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $14,697.

The John Deere Classic field is headed by JT Poston, Denny McCarthy, Scott Stallings and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 John Deere Classic from the correct 2022 John Deere Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 69 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 John Deere Classic prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 24 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year John Deere Classic exemptions, five years of berths into the other three majors and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 John Deere Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,278,000
2 $773,900
3 $489,900
4 $347,900
5 $291,100
6 $257,375
7 $239,625
8 $221,875
9 $207,675
10 $193,475
11 $179,275
12 $165,075
13 $150,875
14 $136,675
15 $129,575
16 $122,475
17 $115,375
18 $108,275
19 $101,175
20 $94,075
21 $86,975
22 $79,875
23 $74,195
24 $68,515
25 $62,835
26 $57,155
27 $55,025
28 $52,895
29 $50,765
30 $48,635
31 $46,505
32 $44,375
33 $42,245
34 $40,470
35 $38,695
36 $36,920
37 $35,145
38 $33,725
39 $32,305
40 $30,885
41 $29,465
42 $28,045
43 $26,625
44 $25,205
45 $23,785
46 $22,365
47 $20,945
48 $19,809
49 $18,815
50 $18,247
51 $17,821
52 $17,395
53 $17,111
54 $16,827
55 $16,685
56 $16,543
57 $16,401
58 $16,259
59 $16,117
60 $15,975
61 $15,833
62 $15,691
63 $15,549
64 $15,407
65 $15,265
66 $15,123
67 $14,981
68 $14,839
69 $14,697

