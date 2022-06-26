2022 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.

Harrington wound up winning the 72-hole senior major by a shot over Steve Stricker on 10-under 274, making critical par putts on the final two holes to close out the win.

Stricker began the day eight back of the lead, charging on Sunday with a final-round 65 to finish in solo second place, five shots ahead of third-place finisher Mark Hensby.

Rob Labritz, Gene Sauers and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a share of fourth place.

Harrington won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, but the USGA has a cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, and each pro who missed the cut earned $4,000.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

2022 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

