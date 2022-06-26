2022 US Senior Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/26/2022 at 7:20 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 US Senior Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Padraig Harrington, who earned the major win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.

Harrington wound up winning the 72-hole senior major by a shot over Steve Stricker on 10-under 274, making critical par putts on the final two holes to close out the win.

Stricker began the day eight back of the lead, charging on Sunday with a final-round 65 to finish in solo second place, five shots ahead of third-place finisher Mark Hensby.

Rob Labritz, Gene Sauers and Thongchai Jaidee finished in a share of fourth place.

Harrington won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

US Senior Open recap notes

Harrington wins the 13th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Harrington -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, but the USGA has a cut to the top 60 and ties after 36 holes. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid, and each pro who missed the cut earned $4,000.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

2022 US Senior Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Padraig Harrington -10 71 65 66 72 274 $720,000
2 Steve Stricker -9 68 69 73 65 275 $432,000
3 Mark Hensby -4 67 73 71 69 280 $267,254
T4 Thongchai Jaidee -3 70 69 72 70 281 $160,576
T4 Rob Labritz -3 69 69 69 74 281 $160,576
T4 Gene Sauers -3 72 67 68 74 281 $160,576
T7 Jerry Kelly -2 72 71 72 67 282 $107,603
T7 Miguel Angel Jiménez -2 79 64 70 69 282 $107,603
T7 Paul Broadhurst -2 68 74 70 70 282 $107,603
T7 Jay Haas -2 67 72 71 72 282 $107,603
T11 David Toms -1 72 70 69 72 283 $81,553
T11 Steven Alker -1 72 67 71 73 283 $81,553
T13 Steve Flesch E 73 69 73 69 284 $65,379
T13 Rod Pampling E 73 70 70 71 284 $65,379
T13 Alex Cejka E 71 69 71 73 284 $65,379
T13 Ernie Els E 72 70 67 75 284 $65,379
17 Doug Barron 1 72 68 71 74 285 $55,333
T18 Retief Goosen 2 71 71 75 69 286 $44,537
T18 Brian Gay 2 72 73 69 72 286 $44,537
T18 Rocco Mediate 2 68 71 74 73 286 $44,537
T18 Ken Duke 2 73 72 68 73 286 $44,537
T18 Y.E. Yang 2 74 72 67 73 286 $44,537
T18 Ken Tanigawa 2 75 68 69 74 286 $44,537
24 Tracy Phillips 3 72 69 74 72 287 $34,960
T25 Stuart Appleby 4 76 69 71 72 288 $31,089
T25 Markus Brier 4 71 71 71 75 288 $31,089
T25 Jim Furyk 4 71 76 66 75 288 $31,089
T28 Bob Estes 5 76 71 71 71 289 $25,878
T28 Scott Parel 5 72 75 70 72 289 $25,878
T28 Colin Montgomerie 5 75 71 70 73 289 $25,878
T28 John Huston 5 72 70 73 74 289 $25,878
T28 Kevin Sutherland 5 72 72 70 75 289 $25,878
T33 Glen Day 6 70 74 75 71 290 $19,072
T33 Paul Goydos 6 69 76 74 71 290 $19,072
T33 Jeff Schmid 6 75 70 73 72 290 $19,072
T33 Lee Janzen 6 74 72 72 72 290 $19,072
T33 Jeff Sluman 6 72 75 71 72 290 $19,072
T33 Charlie Wi 6 75 69 73 73 290 $19,072
T33 Vijay Singh 6 75 70 72 73 290 $19,072
T33 Davis Love III 6 76 68 71 75 290 $19,072
T41 Michael Muehr 7 71 73 78 69 291 $12,602
T41 Andrew Johnson 7 76 70 74 71 291 $12,602
T41 Robert Karlsson 7 71 74 74 72 291 $12,602
T41 Tim Petrovic 7 68 75 75 73 291 $12,602
T41 Tom Gillis 7 74 71 73 73 291 $12,602
T41 Mark O'Meara 7 75 72 70 74 291 $12,602
T41 Jeff Brehaut 7 75 67 73 76 291 $12,602
T41 Cameron Beckman 7 73 71 71 76 291 $12,602
T49 Scott McCarron 8 75 72 73 72 292 $9,403
T49 Richard Green 8 71 71 73 77 292 $9,403
T51 Scott Verplank 9 74 72 73 74 293 $8,860
T51 John Senden 9 73 72 72 76 293 $8,860
T53 Willie Wood 10 74 72 74 74 294 $8,559
T53 Wes Short, Jr. 10 70 73 74 77 294 $8,559
T55 Clark Dennis 11 73 70 77 75 295 $8,358
T55 Phillip Price 11 74 73 73 75 295 $8,358
T55 Omar Uresti 11 75 69 74 77 295 $8,358
T58 Bob May 12 76 70 77 73 296 $8,157
T58 James Kingston 12 71 76 76 73 296 $8,157
60 Alan McLean 13 73 73 74 77 297 $8,036
61 Jeff Gove 14 71 76 74 77 298 $7,956
62 Gavin Coles 15 74 73 77 75 299 $7,876
63 Peter Baker 16 74 73 74 79 300 $7,795
64 Craig Thomas 22 74 71 77 84 306 $7,715

