2022 Travelers Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 Travelers Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/26/2022 at 10:39 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Travelers Championship prize money payout is from the $8.3 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Travelers Championship prize pool is at $1,494,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $904,700. The Travelers Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $16,849.

The Travelers Championship field is headed by Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Travelers Championship from the correct 2022 Travelers Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 71 players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Travelers Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the USGA adding money to the purse if more than 60 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 54 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, a 10-year Travelers Championship exemptions, five years of berths into the other three majors and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Travelers Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Travelers Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,494,000
2 $904,700
3 $572,700
4 $406,700
5 $340,300
6 $300,875
7 $280,125
8 $259,375
9 $242,775
10 $226,175
11 $209,575
12 $192,975
13 $176,375
14 $159,775
15 $151,475
16 $143,175
17 $134,875
18 $126,575
19 $118,275
20 $109,975
21 $101,675
22 $93,375
23 $86,735
24 $80,095
25 $73,455
26 $66,815
27 $64,325
28 $61,835
29 $59,345
30 $56,855
31 $54,365
32 $51,875
33 $49,385
34 $47,310
35 $45,235
36 $43,160
37 $41,085
38 $39,425
39 $37,765
40 $36,105
41 $34,445
42 $32,785
43 $31,125
44 $29,465
45 $27,805
46 $26,145
47 $24,485
48 $23,157
49 $21,995
50 $21,331
51 $20,833
52 $20,335
53 $20,003
54 $19,671
55 $19,505
56 $19,339
57 $19,173
58 $19,007
59 $18,841
60 $18,675
61 $18,509
62 $18,343
63 $18,177
64 $18,011
65 $17,845
66 $17,679
67 $17,513
68 $17,347
69 $17,181
70 $17,015
71 $16,849

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.