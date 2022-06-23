2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online on Peacock, PGA apps, Golf Channel, NBC

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Congressional Country Club near Washington, D.C. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship action.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 14 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Golf Channel has the coverage window.

For Saturday and Championship Sunday, NBC has the entire three-hour window.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

NBC broadcast: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, June 26