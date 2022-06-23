2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is the third major championship of the women's golf calendar, with Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md., hosting an historic KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in this major championship.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday and Friday with live golf action from Congressional.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern