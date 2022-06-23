2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Ore.

The LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Saturday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie Du Plessis

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Blake Windred

Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field