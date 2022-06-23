2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Ore.
The LIV Golf Invitational Portland field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, opposite the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Saturday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Laurie Canter
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Justin Harding
- Sam Horsfield
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Peter Uihlein
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Blake Windred
Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Portland field
- 16. Dustin Johnson
- 19. Brooks Koepka
- 20. Abraham Ancer
- 23. Louis Oosthuizen
- 30. Bryson DeChambeau
- 34. Kevin Na
- 35. Patrick Reed
- 39. Talor Gooch