Who has signed with LIV Golf? Who’s next? Here’s a list of the names in and out

LIV Golf has signed eight of the current world top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking to join its series (currently eight events, slated to be 14 in future years) of 48-player, no-cut, shotgun-start events played with $25 million purses.

The players who have signed with LIV Golf, particularly at the upper reaches of golf's world ranking, are some of the most publicly recognizable names in the sport. While several players who have signed with LIV Golf initially suggested they would not be swayed by the Saudi money offered to them, ultimately, several players found their price.

Who has signed with LIV Golf?

Among the players known to have signed with LIV Golf are Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia. All of these players are thought to have signed multi-year deals with LIV Golf to compete in all of their events, complete with a signing bonus for joining the tour. (There has been conjecture that these bonuses are, in fact, advances on prize money earned in events, but that's not clear.)

Many of the players who competed in the first event outside of London, however, did not do so as part of a long-term deal. Rather, they competed in event-by-event deals and may not necessarily compete in others moving forward, depending on who signs with LIV Golf.

Who has said they will not sign with LIV Golf?

Many PGA Tour players, however, have made it clear they will not be signing with LIV Golf. (Then again, a variety of players have previously pledged in public statements that they will remain with the PGA Tour only to change their mind.)

Among the top-name players who have made it clear they are not signing with LIV Golf are: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Speieth, Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa. Viktor Hovland told a Norwegian publication that he does not plan to play in LIV Golf events.