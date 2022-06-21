KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse doubles to $9 million for 2022

Not only are the best players in the world competing for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship title and trophy this week at Congressional Country Club, but they'll also be playing for dramatically more money.

The PGA of America, LPGA Tour and KPMG announced Tuesday that the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship has doubled from 2021, going to $9 million this year. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner's share is $1.35 million.

Since the PGA of America and KPMG came together in 2014 with the LPGA Tour to create the Women's PGA Championship, the purse has increased $6.75 million, or 300 percent.

This week's field features 99 of the top 100 players on the LPGA Tour money list, as well as nine professionals.

“Doubling the purse from $4.5 million to $9 million is another example of KPMG and the PGA of America’s dogged commitment to the LPGA and our athletes. We could not be more grateful for their steadfast leadership in growing the women’s game and providing our athletes and future athletes with opportunities commensurate with their world-class talent,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner.

“This is a very big day for the LPGA, for women’s golf and for women’s sports and we look forward to working with KPMG and the PGA of America to continue to use our platform to empower young women and inspire positive change in the world.”

The move comes on the heels of the USGA increasing the US Women's Open purse to $10 million, with further increases coming.