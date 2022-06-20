2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $4.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $675,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 15th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe