2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/20/2022 at 1:55 pm
The 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $4.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $675,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 15th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $675,000
2 $418,716
3 $303,750
4 $234,974
5 $189,128
6 $154,739
7 $129,524
8 $113,477
9 $102,015
10 $92,844
11 $85,966
12 $80,233
13 $75,191
14 $70,607
15 $66,479
16 $62,811
17 $59,605
18 $56,853
19 $54,560
20 $52,724
21 $50,893
22 $49,057
23 $47,225
24 $45,389
25 $43,787
26 $42,183
27 $40,574
28 $38,970
29 $37,368
30 $35,991
31 $34,616
32 $33,239
33 $31,865
34 $30,488
35 $29,345
36 $28,197
37 $27,052
38 $25,904
39 $24,757
40 $23,841
41 $22,925
42 $22,010
43 $21,089
44 $20,174
45 $19,485
46 $18,797
47 $18,110
48 $17,422
49 $16,733
50 $16,045
51 $15,590
52 $15,129
53 $14,670
54 $14,213
55 $13,754
56 $13,293
57 $12,839
58 $12,377
59 $11,923
60 $11,462
61 $11,234
62 $11,003
63 $10,775
64 $10,546
65 $10,314
66 $10,087
67 $9,860
68 $9,626
69 $9,398
70 $9,171