How much money does the 2022 US Open winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 US Open purse is a lot of money, and the US Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning a major championship on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 US Open purse is $17.5 million for the event played in the Boston area at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

How much money does the 2022 US Open winner get?

The US Open pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 US Open winner's share is $3,150,000 as the first-place payout.

Jon Rahm won $2,250,000 from the $12.5 million purse for his victory at Torrey Pines' South Course in the 2021 US Open. Bryson DeChambeau won the same amount when completing his first major win at Winged Foot in the September 2020 US Open in New York.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 70th-place finisher earning $17,835. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 500 points. The winner receives 46 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The US Open does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.