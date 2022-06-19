2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jennifer Kucpho, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Blytheville Country Club in Michigan.

Kupcho found herself in a playoff after regulation 72 holes with Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire on 18-under 270, after shooting a final-round 71.

In the playoff, Kupcho and Maguire advanced to a second playoff hole with birdies on the par-5 finisher. Then on the second time through 18 in the extra frame, Kupcho again made birdie to secure the win.

Lydia Ko finished a shot out of the playoff on 17-under total.

Kupcho won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Kupcho picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her career and this season.

By winning the event, Kupcho earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 78 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Maryland.

2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

