2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/19/2022 at 7:14 pm
The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jennifer Kucpho, who earned her second-career LPGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Blytheville Country Club in Michigan.

Kupcho found herself in a playoff after regulation 72 holes with Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire on 18-under 270, after shooting a final-round 71.

In the playoff, Kupcho and Maguire advanced to a second playoff hole with birdies on the par-5 finisher. Then on the second time through 18 in the extra frame, Kupcho again made birdie to secure the win.

Lydia Ko finished a shot out of the playoff on 17-under total.

Kupcho won the $375,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Kupcho picks up the win in the 16th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in her career and this season.

By winning the event, Kupcho earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 78 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Maryland.

2022 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jennifer Kupcho -18 63 67 69 71 270 $375,000
T2 Leona Maguire -18 69 68 68 65 270 $196,847
T2 Nelly Korda -18 67 65 66 72 270 $196,847
4 Lydia Ko -17 70 68 65 68 271 $128,045
T5 Jessica Korda -16 68 68 69 67 272 $79,951
T5 Carlota Ciganda -16 68 65 72 67 272 $79,951
T5 Atthaya Thitikul -16 68 69 67 68 272 $79,951
T5 Lexi Thompson -16 65 69 68 70 272 $79,951
T9 Wei-Ling Hsu -15 70 69 68 66 273 $53,092
T9 Brooke M. Henderson -15 68 66 67 72 273 $53,092
11 Allisen Corpuz -14 69 70 70 65 274 $46,845
T12 Lilia Vu -13 68 71 71 65 275 $39,849
T12 Cristie Kerr -13 69 72 65 69 275 $39,849
T12 Hannah Green -13 70 68 68 69 275 $39,849
T12 Caroline Masson -13 67 68 70 70 275 $39,849
T16 Sarah Schmelzel -12 71 68 69 68 276 $33,354
T16 Gerina Mendoza -12 64 72 72 68 276 $33,354
T18 Dana Finkelstein -11 71 69 69 68 277 $28,274
T18 Na Yeon Choi -11 69 71 68 69 277 $28,274
T18 Gina Kim -11 71 68 69 69 277 $28,274
T18 Chella Choi -11 68 74 65 70 277 $28,274
T18 Anna Nordqvist -11 65 70 70 72 277 $28,274
T18 Minjee Lee -11 68 69 66 74 277 $28,274
T24 Ayaka Furue -10 72 70 72 64 278 $21,721
T24 Na Rin An -10 67 73 70 68 278 $21,721
T24 Megan Khang -10 67 72 71 68 278 $21,721
T24 Amy Olson -10 69 70 69 70 278 $21,721
T24 Brittany Lincicome -10 69 69 69 71 278 $21,721
T24 Haru Nomura -10 71 70 65 72 278 $21,721
T24 Xiyu Lin -10 70 67 69 72 278 $21,721
T24 Madelene Sagstrom -10 65 69 70 74 278 $21,721
T32 Jasmine Suwannapura -9 68 73 72 66 279 $15,724
T32 Pornanong Phatlum -9 71 71 70 67 279 $15,724
T32 Ryann O'Toole -9 67 72 72 68 279 $15,724
T32 Stacy Lewis -9 67 71 73 68 279 $15,724
T32 Alison Lee -9 70 71 68 70 279 $15,724
T32 Paula Reto -9 71 65 73 70 279 $15,724
T32 Su Oh -9 73 67 67 72 279 $15,724
T32 Peiyun Chien -9 72 68 67 72 279 $15,724
T40 Albane Valenzuela -8 70 72 70 68 280 $11,132
T40 Hyo Joo Kim -8 72 70 69 69 280 $11,132
T40 Isi Gabsa -8 68 72 71 69 280 $11,132
T40 Brittany Altomare -8 72 67 72 69 280 $11,132
T40 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -8 69 70 72 69 280 $11,132
T40 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -8 70 72 68 70 280 $11,132
T40 Wichanee Meechai -8 68 71 71 70 280 $11,132
T40 Hye-Jin Choi -8 70 72 67 71 280 $11,132
T40 Celine Boutier -8 70 69 70 71 280 $11,132
T49 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -7 73 69 69 70 281 $8,263
T49 Eun-Hee Ji -7 73 69 69 70 281 $8,263
T49 Yu Liu -7 71 70 70 70 281 $8,263
T49 Kaitlyn Papp -7 69 71 71 70 281 $8,263
T49 Bianca Pagdanganan -7 67 72 72 70 281 $8,263
T49 Nasa Hataoka -7 71 67 73 70 281 $8,263
T49 Robynn Ree -7 71 67 73 70 281 $8,263
T56 Pajaree Anannarukarn -6 69 72 72 69 282 $6,550
T56 Angel Yin -6 74 67 71 70 282 $6,550
T56 Andrea Lee -6 66 71 75 70 282 $6,550
T56 Alena Sharp -6 72 70 69 71 282 $6,550
T56 Frida Kinhult -6 71 70 70 71 282 $6,550
T56 Ruixin Liu -6 67 71 73 71 282 $6,550
T56 Yealimi Noh -6 70 70 70 72 282 $6,550
63 Jaye Marie Green -5 71 70 71 71 283 $5,871
T64 Pernilla Lindberg -4 69 73 73 69 284 $5,622
T64 Katherine Kirk -4 68 71 73 72 284 $5,622
T64 So Yeon Ryu -4 68 71 71 74 284 $5,622
T67 Brittany Lang -3 69 72 73 71 285 $5,135
T67 A Lim Kim -3 70 70 72 73 285 $5,135
T67 In Gee Chun -3 68 72 72 73 285 $5,135
T67 Tiffany Chan -3 70 69 73 73 285 $5,135
T67 Mirim Lee -3 69 70 72 74 285 $5,135
T72 Morgane Metraux -2 68 72 76 70 286 $4,779
T72 Cydney Clanton -2 69 71 74 72 286 $4,779
T72 Jeongeun Lee5 -2 70 69 75 72 286 $4,779
T72 Gemma Dryburgh -2 73 68 72 73 286 $4,779
76 Sophia Schubert -1 71 70 78 68 287 $4,630
77 Charlotte Thomas 1 70 70 77 72 289 $4,571
78 Allison Emrey 4 70 72 73 77 292 $4,513

