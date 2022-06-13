2022 US Open: What Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka are wearing
Equipment Fashion

2022 US Open: What Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka are wearing

06/13/2022 at 8:58 am
Golf News Net


Page 1 of 12

The 2022 US Open is back to being the second men's major of the year, with weather-suitable yet beautiful spring looks and bright colors inspired by the season, as well the spirit of the United States and host The Country Club.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will be wearing as they chase the US Open.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2022 US Open.

Page 1 of 12
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.