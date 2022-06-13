2022 US Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 US Open format remains unchanged from 2021, with the USGA-run major championship remaining in June and being played at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The 2022 US Open field is 156 players.

The field is made up of a mixture of exempt players, including past champions and the top 60 players in the world, as well as qualifiers from final qualifying events.

US Open format

The US Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties, including the amateurs in the field.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under rules different than the PGA Tour. The US Open playoff format is a two-hole, aggregate-score format, with holes 1 and 18 played together by any qualifying players. The player with the lowest combined score on those two playoff holes wins. If any players are tied after the aggregate playoff, the playoff then becomes a sudden-death playoff, played hole-by-hole until a winner is determined.

The winning player will get a five-year PGA Tour exemption and a 10-year exemption into the US Open. The winner is exempt into the next five editions of the remaining PGA majors. The winner earns 600 FedEx Cup points.