Jimenez, Jaidee share the lead at the American Family Insurance Championship

by Sam Harrigan, Special to Golf News Net

Through two days of golf at the American Family Insurance Championship, there is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard, with Thongchai Jaidee and Migeul Angel Jimenez nodded heading into Sunday's final round at 10-under 134.

Jaidee posted Saturday’s lowest score with a 7-under 65 on the scorecard, playing a bogey-free round. Alongside him at the top is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who maintained his strong pace from Round 1, adding a 4-under 68.

Round 1 leader Steve Flesch got off to a red-hot start and seemed primed to run away with this tournament. But an up-and-down back nine had him finish with a score of 70 on the day, keeping him one shot back of the leaders.

Entering Sunday’s final round, there are 14 golfers within three shots of the lead, including Madison native Jerry Kelly. Kelly posted five birdies on the day, and carded a second-round 69 to place himself well within contention entering the final day.

It originally seemed as some of the earlier tee times would be primed for lower numbers as bad weather was forecast for later in the day. But, the later tee times turned into an advantageous position, as the rain subsided and the weather improved throughout the day. Golfers in the early waves struggled early, but a common theme was a run of birdies later in their rounds.

Big names like John Daly and tournament host, Steve Stricker, proved this true. Daly posted a 6-under 66, highlighted by a run of four birdies in five holes. This late run moved him just three shots back of the leaders going into his final round on Sunday.

Stricker finished the day with 3-under 69 but it easily could have been better than that. On the front nine in particular, his putting stroke betrayed him, narrowly missing a handful of putts despite great approach play to set up scoring opportunities. Now he's six shots back heading into the final round.