2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/12/2022 at 1:36 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout is from the $1.75 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Seaview Resort's Bay Course in Galloway, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the ShopRite LPGA Classic prize pool is at $262,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $160,459. The ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $3,256 for 76th place.

The ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic from the correct 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 70 players and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic Series London results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $160,459
3 $116,401
4 $90,046
5 $72,477
6 $59,299
7 $49,635
8 $43,486
9 $39,094
10 $35,579
11 $32,943
12 $30,747
13 $28,814
14 $27,057
15 $25,476
16 $24,071
17 $22,841
18 $21,787
19 $20,909
20 $20,205
21 $19,503
22 $18,800
23 $18,098
24 $17,394
25 $16,780
26 $16,165
27 $15,549
28 $14,934
29 $14,320
30 $13,792
31 $13,265
32 $12,738
33 $12,211
34 $11,683
35 $11,245
36 $10,805
37 $10,367
38 $9,927
39 $9,487
40 $9,136
41 $8,785
42 $8,434
43 $8,082
44 $7,731
45 $7,467
46 $7,203
47 $6,940
48 $6,676
49 $6,413
50 $6,149
51 $5,975
52 $5,798
53 $5,622
54 $5,447
55 $5,271
56 $5,095
57 $4,920
58 $4,744
59 $4,569
60 $4,393
61 $4,305
62 $4,216
63 $4,129
64 $4,042
65 $3,953
66 $3,865
67 $3,778
68 $3,689
69 $3,602
70 $3,514
71 $3,471
72 $3,425
73 $3,382
74 $3,338
75 $3,298
76 $3,256

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.