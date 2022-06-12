2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/12/2022 at 4:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who earned her 10th-career LPGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

Henderson played herself into a playoff in the 54-hole event against Linsday Weaver-Wright on 12-under 201, with a final-round 64 propelling her to extra holes.

In the sudden-death playoff hole, the Canadian made eagle 3 on the par-5 18th against her opponent's par to secure the win six years to the day of her first major title.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.

Henderson won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 10th time in her career.

By winning the event, Henderson earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 76 of 144 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Brooke M. Henderson -12 67 70 64 201 $262,500
2 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -12 68 68 65 201 $161,223
3 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -11 68 67 67 202 $116,956
T4 Lydia Ko -10 71 65 67 203 $81,648
T4 Albane Valenzuela -10 70 66 67 203 $81,648
T6 Brittany Lincicome -9 69 68 67 204 $51,049
T6 Marina Alex -9 67 70 67 204 $51,049
T6 Nasa Hataoka -9 68 68 68 204 $51,049
T9 Celine Boutier -8 70 72 63 205 $36,043
T9 Jenny Shin -8 69 70 66 205 $36,043
T9 Brittany Lang -8 69 69 67 205 $36,043
T12 Jennifer Song -7 71 69 66 206 $29,010
T12 Morgane Metraux -7 68 67 71 206 $29,010
T12 Lauren Coughlin -7 69 65 72 206 $29,010
T15 Inbee Park -6 71 69 67 207 $24,891
T15 Sung Hyun Park -6 68 69 70 207 $24,891
T17 Kelly Tan -5 74 67 67 208 $20,037
T17 Hinako Shibuno -5 71 70 67 208 $20,037
T17 Chella Choi -5 71 69 68 208 $20,037
T17 Wichanee Meechai -5 70 69 69 208 $20,037
T17 Hye-Jin Choi -5 69 70 69 208 $20,037
T17 Jeongeun Lee6 -5 68 71 69 208 $20,037
T17 Jin Young Ko -5 67 71 70 208 $20,037
T17 Frida Kinhult -5 66 67 75 208 $20,037
T25 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 70 70 69 209 $15,932
T25 Caroline Masson -4 68 71 70 209 $15,932
T25 Stephanie Kyriacou -4 65 73 71 209 $15,932
T25 Su Oh -4 69 68 72 209 $15,932
T29 Emma Talley -3 69 73 68 210 $11,420
T29 Pornanong Phatlum -3 74 67 69 210 $11,420
T29 Jennifer Chang -3 73 68 69 210 $11,420
T29 Gina Kim -3 71 70 69 210 $11,420
T29 Nuria Iturrioz -3 70 71 69 210 $11,420
T29 Yu Liu -3 69 72 69 210 $11,420
T29 Peiyun Chien -3 72 68 70 210 $11,420
T29 Stacy Lewis -3 72 68 70 210 $11,420
T29 Jenny Coleman -3 72 68 70 210 $11,420
T29 Robynn Ree -3 70 70 70 210 $11,420
T29 Jeongeun Lee5 -3 68 71 71 210 $11,420
T29 Isi Gabsa -3 74 64 72 210 $11,420
T29 Dottie Ardina -3 67 71 72 210 $11,420
T42 Anna Nordqvist -2 72 70 69 211 $7,021
T42 Aditi Ashok -2 71 71 69 211 $7,021
T42 Cydney Clanton -2 71 71 69 211 $7,021
T42 Kaitlyn Papp -2 71 71 69 211 $7,021
T42 Bailey Shoemaker (a) -2 73 68 70 211 $0
T42 Karis Davidson -2 73 68 70 211 $7,021
T42 Bronte Law -2 73 68 70 211 $7,021
T42 Perrine Delacour -2 70 71 70 211 $7,021
T42 Ayaka Furue -2 69 72 70 211 $7,021
T42 Lauren Stephenson -2 72 68 71 211 $7,021
T42 Dewi Weber -2 69 70 72 211 $7,021
T42 Ruixin Liu -2 69 69 73 211 $7,021
T54 A Lim Kim -1 73 69 70 212 $4,881
T54 Giulia Molinaro -1 72 70 70 212 $4,881
T54 Sarah Kemp -1 71 70 71 212 $4,881
T54 Paula Reto -1 71 70 71 212 $4,881
T54 Sarah Jane Smith -1 70 71 71 212 $4,881
T54 Klara Spilkova -1 72 68 72 212 $4,881
T54 Muni He -1 71 69 72 212 $4,881
T54 Maisie Filler (a) -1 70 70 72 212 $0
T54 Cristie Kerr -1 68 72 72 212 $4,881
T54 Caroline Inglis -1 69 70 73 212 $4,881
T54 Alana Uriell -1 71 67 74 212 $4,881
T65 Anne van Dam E 73 69 71 213 $4,105
T65 Haru Nomura E 70 70 73 213 $4,105
T67 Dani Holmqvist 1 73 69 72 214 $3,795
T67 Kristen Gillman 1 69 73 72 214 $3,795
T67 Jessica Peng 1 71 70 73 214 $3,795
T67 Mel Reid 1 70 71 73 214 $3,795
T67 Ssu-Chia Cheng 1 70 70 74 214 $3,795
T72 In Gee Chun 2 72 70 73 215 $3,487
T72 Luna Sobron Galmes 2 70 72 73 215 $3,487
T72 Pernilla Lindberg 2 68 70 77 215 $3,487
75 Savannah Vilaubi 3 72 69 75 216 $3,398
76 Dana Finkelstein 4 73 69 75 217 $3,354

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.