2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who earned her 10th-career LPGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

Henderson played herself into a playoff in the 54-hole event against Linsday Weaver-Wright on 12-under 201, with a final-round 64 propelling her to extra holes.

In the sudden-death playoff hole, the Canadian made eagle 3 on the par-5 18th against her opponent's par to secure the win six years to the day of her first major title.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.

Henderson won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 10th time in her career.

By winning the event, Henderson earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 76 of 144 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

