2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who earned her 10th-career LPGA Tour win with a playoff victory at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.
Henderson played herself into a playoff in the 54-hole event against Linsday Weaver-Wright on 12-under 201, with a final-round 64 propelling her to extra holes.
In the sudden-death playoff hole, the Canadian made eagle 3 on the par-5 18th against her opponent's par to secure the win six years to the day of her first major title.
Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished alone in third, a shot out of the playoff.
Henderson won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes
Henderson picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the 10th time in her career.
By winning the event, Henderson earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut made, with 76 of 144 starting players, including four amateurs, finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.
2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-12
|67
|70
|64
|201
|$262,500
|2
|Lindsey Weaver-Wright
|-12
|68
|68
|65
|201
|$161,223
|3
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|202
|$116,956
|T4
|Lydia Ko
|-10
|71
|65
|67
|203
|$81,648
|T4
|Albane Valenzuela
|-10
|70
|66
|67
|203
|$81,648
|T6
|Brittany Lincicome
|-9
|69
|68
|67
|204
|$51,049
|T6
|Marina Alex
|-9
|67
|70
|67
|204
|$51,049
|T6
|Nasa Hataoka
|-9
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$51,049
|T9
|Celine Boutier
|-8
|70
|72
|63
|205
|$36,043
|T9
|Jenny Shin
|-8
|69
|70
|66
|205
|$36,043
|T9
|Brittany Lang
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$36,043
|T12
|Jennifer Song
|-7
|71
|69
|66
|206
|$29,010
|T12
|Morgane Metraux
|-7
|68
|67
|71
|206
|$29,010
|T12
|Lauren Coughlin
|-7
|69
|65
|72
|206
|$29,010
|T15
|Inbee Park
|-6
|71
|69
|67
|207
|$24,891
|T15
|Sung Hyun Park
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$24,891
|T17
|Kelly Tan
|-5
|74
|67
|67
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Hinako Shibuno
|-5
|71
|70
|67
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Chella Choi
|-5
|71
|69
|68
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Wichanee Meechai
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-5
|68
|71
|69
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Jin Young Ko
|-5
|67
|71
|70
|208
|$20,037
|T17
|Frida Kinhult
|-5
|66
|67
|75
|208
|$20,037
|T25
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$15,932
|T25
|Caroline Masson
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|209
|$15,932
|T25
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-4
|65
|73
|71
|209
|$15,932
|T25
|Su Oh
|-4
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$15,932
|T29
|Emma Talley
|-3
|69
|73
|68
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|74
|67
|69
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Jennifer Chang
|-3
|73
|68
|69
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Gina Kim
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Nuria Iturrioz
|-3
|70
|71
|69
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Yu Liu
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Peiyun Chien
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Stacy Lewis
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Jenny Coleman
|-3
|72
|68
|70
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Robynn Ree
|-3
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Jeongeun Lee5
|-3
|68
|71
|71
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Isi Gabsa
|-3
|74
|64
|72
|210
|$11,420
|T29
|Dottie Ardina
|-3
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$11,420
|T42
|Anna Nordqvist
|-2
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Aditi Ashok
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Cydney Clanton
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Kaitlyn Papp
|-2
|71
|71
|69
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Bailey Shoemaker (a)
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$0
|T42
|Karis Davidson
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Bronte Law
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Perrine Delacour
|-2
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Ayaka Furue
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Lauren Stephenson
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Dewi Weber
|-2
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$7,021
|T42
|Ruixin Liu
|-2
|69
|69
|73
|211
|$7,021
|T54
|A Lim Kim
|-1
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Giulia Molinaro
|-1
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Sarah Kemp
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Paula Reto
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Klara Spilkova
|-1
|72
|68
|72
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Muni He
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Maisie Filler (a)
|-1
|70
|70
|72
|212
|$0
|T54
|Cristie Kerr
|-1
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Caroline Inglis
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|212
|$4,881
|T54
|Alana Uriell
|-1
|71
|67
|74
|212
|$4,881
|T65
|Anne van Dam
|E
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$4,105
|T65
|Haru Nomura
|E
|70
|70
|73
|213
|$4,105
|T67
|Dani Holmqvist
|1
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$3,795
|T67
|Kristen Gillman
|1
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$3,795
|T67
|Jessica Peng
|1
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$3,795
|T67
|Mel Reid
|1
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$3,795
|T67
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|1
|70
|70
|74
|214
|$3,795
|T72
|In Gee Chun
|2
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$3,487
|T72
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|2
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$3,487
|T72
|Pernilla Lindberg
|2
|68
|70
|77
|215
|$3,487
|75
|Savannah Vilaubi
|3
|72
|69
|75
|216
|$3,398
|76
|Dana Finkelstein
|4
|73
|69
|75
|217
|$3,354