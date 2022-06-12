2022 American Family Insurance Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship prize money payout is from the $2.4 million purse, with 80 professional players who complete four rounds at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wis., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the American Family Insurance Championship prize pool is at $360,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $211,200. The American Family Insurance Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,075 for 80th place.

The American Family Insurance Championship field is headed by Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly and more.

This tournament started with 81 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 American Family Insurance Championship from the correct 2022 American Family Insurance Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Since PGA Tour Champions events do not have a cut, every player can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 360,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2022 American Family Insurance Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout