What does the LIV Golf name mean? Why is it called that?

LIV Golf and the LIV Golf International Series has debuted outside of London with their first of eight scheduled 2022 events being played at Centurion Club in England.

When the Saudi-owned concept was announced, there was confusion as to the name of the league, what it meant and how it should be pronounced.

What does the LIV Golf name mean?

The name LIV Golf is a play on the tournament format for their Invitational Series events. In Roman numerals, LIV is 54. L is 50, and IV is 4. LIV Golf tournaments are three 18-hole rounds, or 54 holes. That's 18 holes, or one round, less than the standard high-level professional golf tournament that is four rounds and 72 holes. In promotional material for LIV Golf, the Roman numeral and the Arabic number for 54 are shown interchangeably.

Why do this? Perhaps there was a sensitivity around using Arabic numbers. Maybe they thought it just sounded better to create a pun with the Roman numeral, LIV, and the verb "live" -- as in making a lifestyle choice about golf.

How is LIV Golf pronounced?

LIV Golf is prounced as "live golf," as in "live and breathe golf," the present form of the verb "live." Not as in "Saturday Night Live." It is also not an acronym, so it is not pronounced by individual letters: L-I-V.