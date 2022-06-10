2022 Curtis Cup TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2022 Curtis Cup is the biggest team competition of the amateur women's golf calendar, with Merion Golf Club near Philadelphia, Pa., hosting an historic Curtis Cup.

Two teams of eight women -- the Americans and Great Britain and Ireland -- will take on each other in 20 matches over three days to decide the 42nd edition of the Curtis Cup.

The Curtis Cup TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the event on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Merion.

Golf Channel airs coverage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for all three days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Curtis Cup on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Curtis Cup TV times and schedule.

2022 Curtis Cup TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern