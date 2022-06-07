2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
06/07/2022 at 9:57 am
The 2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Justin Thomas are Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Cameron Smith is at 12-to-1 betting odds, while Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.

This week, we have the RBC Canadian Open, with the PGA Tour heading back to Canada for the first time in three years. Rory McIlroy is defending champion, with three of the world top five competing this week.

2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 900
Justin Thomas 1000
Rory McIlroy 1000
Cameron Smith 1200
Sam Burns 1600
Matthew Fitzpatrick 1800
Shane Lowry 1800
Corey Conners 2000
Tony Finau 2500
Tyrrell Hatton 3000
Adam Hadwin 3500
Harold Varner III 3500
Chris Kirk 4000
Sebastian Munoz 4500
Keith Mitchell 5000
Patrick Reed 5000
Jhonattan Vegas 6000
Cameron Champ 6600
MacKenzie Hughes 6600
Sahith Theegala 6600
Brendon Todd 7000
C.T. Pan 7500
Justin Rose 8000
Aaron Rai 11000
Adam Long 11000
Dylan Frittelli 11000
J.J. Spaun 11000
J.T. Poston 11500
Adam Svensson 12500
Nick Taylor 12500
Pat Perez 12500
Rasmus Hojgaard 12500
Doug Ghim 13500
Tyler Duncan 13500
Austin Smotherman 15000
Emiliano Grillo 15000
David Lipsky 16500
John Huh 16500
Alex Smalley 17500
Dean Burmester 17500
Mark Hubbard 17500
Matthias Schwab 17500
Patrick Rodgers 17500
Ryan Armour 17500
Stephan Jaeger 17500
Brandon Wu 20000
Martin Laird 20000
Matt Wallace 20000
Nate Lashley 20000
Rory Sabbatini 20000
Carlos Ortiz 22500
Danny Willett 22500
Hank Lebioda 22500
Joseph Bramlett 22500
Lee Hodges 22500
Peter Malnati 22500
Scott Piercy 22500
Wyndham Clark 22500
Brandt Snedeker 25000
Greyson Sigg 25000
Harry Higgs 25000
Kramer Hickok 25000
Luke Donald 25000
Nick Hardy 27500
Andrew Novak 30000
Charley Hoffman 30000
Trey Mullinax 30000
Vincent Whaley 32500
Chase Seiffert 35000
Hayden Buckley 35000
Henrik Norlander 35000
Vaughn Taylor 35000

