2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.
Justin Thomas are Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 10-to-1.
Cameron Smith is at 12-to-1 betting odds, while Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.
2022 RBC CANADIAN OPEN: Tournament Model | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS Picks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
This week, we have the RBC Canadian Open, with the PGA Tour heading back to Canada for the first time in three years. Rory McIlroy is defending champion, with three of the world top five competing this week.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|900
|Justin Thomas
|1000
|Rory McIlroy
|1000
|Cameron Smith
|1200
|Sam Burns
|1600
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1800
|Shane Lowry
|1800
|Corey Conners
|2000
|Tony Finau
|2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|3000
|Adam Hadwin
|3500
|Harold Varner III
|3500
|Chris Kirk
|4000
|Sebastian Munoz
|4500
|Keith Mitchell
|5000
|Patrick Reed
|5000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6000
|Cameron Champ
|6600
|MacKenzie Hughes
|6600
|Sahith Theegala
|6600
|Brendon Todd
|7000
|C.T. Pan
|7500
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Aaron Rai
|11000
|Adam Long
|11000
|Dylan Frittelli
|11000
|J.J. Spaun
|11000
|J.T. Poston
|11500
|Adam Svensson
|12500
|Nick Taylor
|12500
|Pat Perez
|12500
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|12500
|Doug Ghim
|13500
|Tyler Duncan
|13500
|Austin Smotherman
|15000
|Emiliano Grillo
|15000
|David Lipsky
|16500
|John Huh
|16500
|Alex Smalley
|17500
|Dean Burmester
|17500
|Mark Hubbard
|17500
|Matthias Schwab
|17500
|Patrick Rodgers
|17500
|Ryan Armour
|17500
|Stephan Jaeger
|17500
|Brandon Wu
|20000
|Martin Laird
|20000
|Matt Wallace
|20000
|Nate Lashley
|20000
|Rory Sabbatini
|20000
|Carlos Ortiz
|22500
|Danny Willett
|22500
|Hank Lebioda
|22500
|Joseph Bramlett
|22500
|Lee Hodges
|22500
|Peter Malnati
|22500
|Scott Piercy
|22500
|Wyndham Clark
|22500
|Brandt Snedeker
|25000
|Greyson Sigg
|25000
|Harry Higgs
|25000
|Kramer Hickok
|25000
|Luke Donald
|25000
|Nick Hardy
|27500
|Andrew Novak
|30000
|Charley Hoffman
|30000
|Trey Mullinax
|30000
|Vincent Whaley
|32500
|Chase Seiffert
|35000
|Hayden Buckley
|35000
|Henrik Norlander
|35000
|Vaughn Taylor
|35000