2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +900 betting odds.

Justin Thomas are Rory McIlroy are next best on the table at 10-to-1.

Cameron Smith is at 12-to-1 betting odds, while Sam Burns is at 16-to-1.

This week, we have the RBC Canadian Open, with the PGA Tour heading back to Canada for the first time in three years. Rory McIlroy is defending champion, with three of the world top five competing this week.

2022 RBC Canadian Open betting odds: Outright winner