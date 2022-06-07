2022 American Family Insurance Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
06/07/2022 at 10:20 am
The 2022 American Family Insurance Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wis.

The betting favorite this week is Steven Alker, who comes into the week at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Miguel Angel Jimenez is on 9-to-1.

Bernhard Langer is on 10-to-1.

The PGA Tour Champions is in Wisconsin for the American Family Insurance Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions going to Madison. A Steve has won the five of the last six PGA Tour Champions events in a row: Alker, Stricker and Flesch.

2022 American Family Insurance Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Steve Stricker 400
Miguel Angel Jimenez 900
Bernhard Langer 1000
Jerry Kelly 1000
Fred Couples 1200
Retief Goosen 1400
Brandt Jobe 1600
Stephen Ames 2000
Doug Barron 2500
Paul Broadhurst 2800
Alex Cejka 3000
Robert Karlsson 3000
Tim Petrovic 3000
Jim Furyk 3300
Steve Flesch 3300
Krik Triplett 4000
Woody Austin 4000
Scott Parel 4500
Thongchai Jaidee 4500
Colin Montgomerie 5000
Paul Goydos 5000
Stuart Appleby 5500
David Bradshaw 6000
Y.E. Yang 6600
Vijay Singh 7500
Gene Sauers 8000
Bob Estes 9000
Marco Dawson 9000
Ken Duke 10000
Ken Tanigawa 11000
Billy Andrae 12500
Brett Quigley 12500
Dicky Pride 12500
Matt Gogel 12500
Rob Labritz 12500
Lee Janzen 14000
Scott McCarron 14000
Shane Bertsch 14000
Joe Durant 15000
Scott Dunlap 15000
Glen Day 16000
Davis Love III 17500
Paul Stankowski 17500
Tim Herron 17500
Tom Lehman 22500

