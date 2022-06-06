2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed format is unique on the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, bringing male and female professional golfers together into a single tournament.

The Scandinavian Mixed field is 144 players, with 72 players from the European Tour and 72 players from the Ladies European Tour. The players are paired together, competing int he same field, at the same time at Halmstad Golf Club in Tylösand, Sweden.

Scandinavian Mixed format

The Scandinavian Mixed format is a 72-hole event. For the first two rounds, the players will go off in threesomes, mixing men and women as either one man and two women or two women and one man in the groups.

The men will play from their own set of tees, and the women will play from their own set of tees. The goal is to create equitable approach shots to holes.

Following the first two rounds, a cut will be made to the top 65 players and ties from the 144-player field. The players will be grouped together in mixed fashion, using the traditional way of sending players out on the weekend: based on their standing at the conclusion of the prior round.

The tournament winner will be the player, male or female, with the lowest combined score over the four rounds of the tournament.

Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points will be offer to players for their respective rankings, and the win will be considered official on the winner's home tour for the winner.