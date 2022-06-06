2022 US Open sectional qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of sectional qualifying sites and dates for the 2022 US Open, as well announced the number of spots in the US Open field available at each site.
The USGA now refes to sectional qualifying as final qualifying, largely a nod to the increasing number of international qualifiers.
A total of 11 sectional qualifiers will be conducted from May 23 and June 6, with one international qualifier held on the 23rd (Japan) and one on the 6th (Canada). These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2022 US Open. The 2022 US Open dates are June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
All told, final qualifying will offer a 65 slots that will be set after the Memorial Tournament.
Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.
RESULTS: See the 2022 US Open sectional qualifying leaderboards
2022 US Open sectional qualifying sites
May 23
- Lakewood Country Club & Royal Oaks Country Club, Dallas, Texas: 13 spots
- Caledonian Golf Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan: 3 spots
June 6
- RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario<: 3 spots/li>
- The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.: 5 spots
- The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.: 4 spots
- Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.: 4 spots
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.: 4 spots
- Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.: 5 spots
- Kinsale Golf and Fishing Club and Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, Ohio: 13 spots
- Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 8 spots
- Pronghorn Resort, Bend, Ore.: 3 spots
US Open qualifying requirements
Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 26 deadline.