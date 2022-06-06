2022 US Open sectional qualifying sites list, spots available

The USGA has released the list of sectional qualifying sites and dates for the 2022 US Open, as well announced the number of spots in the US Open field available at each site.

The USGA now refes to sectional qualifying as final qualifying, largely a nod to the increasing number of international qualifiers.

A total of 11 sectional qualifiers will be conducted from May 23 and June 6, with one international qualifier held on the 23rd (Japan) and one on the 6th (Canada). These are 36-hole events, with the top finishers moving on to the 2022 US Open. The 2022 US Open dates are June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

All told, final qualifying will offer a 65 slots that will be set after the Memorial Tournament.

Orville Moody was the last player to win the US Open after advancing through local qualifying, winning the US Open in 1969.

2022 US Open sectional qualifying sites

May 23

Lakewood Country Club & Royal Oaks Country Club, Dallas, Texas: 13 spots

Caledonian Golf Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan: 3 spots

June 6

RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario<: 3 spots/li>

The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.: 5 spots

The Club at Admiral’s Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.: 4 spots

Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.: 4 spots

Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.: 4 spots

Century Country Club & Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.: 5 spots

Kinsale Golf and Fishing Club and Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, Ohio: 13 spots

Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Springfield, Ohio: 8 spots

Pronghorn Resort, Bend, Ore.: 3 spots

US Open qualifying requirements

Qualifiers are open to any professionals or players with a USGA handicap index of 1.4 or lower, and they must enter by the April 26 deadline.