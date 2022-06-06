2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/06/2022 at 1:41 pm
The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 14th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Seaview Resort's Bay Course in Galloway, N.J.

ShopRite LPGA Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $1,750,000
Winner's share: $262,500
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $162,834
3 $118,125
4 $91,379
5 $73,550
6 $60,176
7 $50,370
8 $44,130
9 $39,673
10 $36,106
11 $33,431
12 $31,202
13 $29,241
14 $27,458
15 $25,853
16 $24,427
17 $23,180
18 $22,110
19 $21,218
20 $20,504
21 $19,792
22 $19,078
23 $18,365
24 $17,651
25 $17,028
26 $16,405
27 $15,779
28 $15,155
29 $14,532
30 $13,997
31 $13,462
32 $12,926
33 $12,392
34 $11,856
35 $11,412
36 $10,966
37 $10,520
38 $10,074
39 $9,628
40 $9,272
41 $8,915
42 $8,559
43 $8,201
44 $7,845
45 $7,578
46 $7,310
47 $7,043
48 $6,775
49 $6,507
50 $6,240
51 $6,063
52 $5,884
53 $5,705
54 $5,527
55 $5,349
56 $5,170
57 $4,993
58 $4,813
59 $4,637
60 $4,457
61 $4,369
62 $4,279
63 $4,190
64 $4,101
65 $4,011
66 $3,923
67 $3,834
68 $3,743
69 $3,655
70 $3,567

