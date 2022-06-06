2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 14th event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 70 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Seaview Resort's Bay Course in Galloway, N.J.

ShopRite LPGA Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $1,750,000

Winner's share: $262,500

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

