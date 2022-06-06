2022 RBC Canadian Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played in Canada in St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario.

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open field is 144 players.

The RBC Canadian Open field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of PGA Tour players and Canadians in the national championship that is one of the oldest in the game.

RBC Canadian Open format

The RBC Canadian Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The RBC Canadian Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with holes 18, 18, 10 and then 18 played together by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.