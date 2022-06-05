How much money does the 2022 the Memorial Tournament winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 the Memorial Tournament purse is a lot of money, and the the Memorial Tournament first-place payout is commensurate with winning on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 the Memorial Tournament purse is $8.4 million for the event played in the Columbus area at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

How much money does the 2022 the Memorial Tournament winner get?

The the Memorial Tournament pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 the Memorial Tournament winner's share is $2,160,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2021, Patrick Cantlay won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse in the 2021 the Memorial Tournament for the PGA Tour win. The event was played in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Jon Rahm winning $1.674 million.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 70th-place finisher earning $24,600. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 550 points. The winner receives 68 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The the Memorial Tournament does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.