2022 US Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
06/05/2022 at 1:15 pm
The 2022 US Women's Open prize money payout is from the $10 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $1,800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,080,000. The US Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $19,635 for 79th place.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 US Women's Open from the correct 2022 US Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 players and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 US Women's Open prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with professionals missing the cut paid $8,000.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 650 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 US Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,800,000
2 $1,080,000
3 $685,043
4 $480,225
5 $399,982
6 $354,658
7 $319,738
8 $286,363
9 $259,169
10 $238,052
11 $217,245
12 $200,866
13 $187,166
14 $172,745
15 $160,384
16 $150,083
17 $141,842
18 $133,602
19 $125,361
20 $117,120
21 $110,013
22 $102,905
23 $96,003
24 $89,617
25 $84,054
26 $79,316
27 $75,711
28 $72,518
29 $69,427
30 $66,337
31 $63,247
32 $60,156
33 $57,066
34 $54,285
35 $52,019
36 $49,753
37 $47,589
38 $45,529
39 $43,469
40 $41,409
41 $39,349
42 $37,289
43 $35,228
44 $33,168
45 $31,108
46 $29,254
47 $27,400
48 $25,649
49 $24,619
50 $23,588
51 $22,970
52 $22,455
53 $22,043
54 $21,837
55 $21,631
56 $21,425
57 $21,219
58 $21,013
59 $20,807
60 $20,601
61 $20,395
62 $20,189
63 $19,983
64 $19,777
65 $19,571
66 $19,365

