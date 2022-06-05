2022 US Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 US Women's Open prize money payout is from the $10 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Pine Needles Lodge and Club in Southern Pines, N.C., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $1,800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,080,000. The US Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $19,635 for 79th place.

The US Women's Open field is headed by Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 US Women's Open from the correct 2022 US Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 60 players and ties, and those players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 US Women's Open prize money payout is only true after the LPGA Tour cut is made, with professionals missing the cut paid $8,000.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 650 Race to the CME Globe points, as this is considered an official event on the LPGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 50 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

