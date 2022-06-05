2022 RBC Canadian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Canada.

The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cam Smith and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 24th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 RBC Canadian Open field

Ryan Armour

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

William Buhl

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Yi Cao

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Albin Choi

Wyndham Clark

Aaron Cockerill

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

Joshua Creel

Myles Creighton

Callum Davison

Joe Deraney

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Jared du Toit

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

A.J. Ewart

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Christopher Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Nick Hardy

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

Wes Heffernan

Mark Hensby

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Rasmus Hojgaard

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Sung Kang

Chris Kirk

Jim Knous

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Brendan Leonard

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Stuart Macdonald

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Carlos Ortiz

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Seth Reeves

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

Max Sekulic

Greyson Sigg

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Robert Streb

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Curtis Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Johnny Travale

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Mike Weir

Trevor Werbylo

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Top 50 players in 2022 RBC Canadian Open field