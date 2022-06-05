2022 RBC Canadian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 RBC Canadian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Canada.
The RBC Canadian Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Cam Smith and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 33rd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 24th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for an $8.7 million purse, with 10 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 RBC Canadian Open field
- Ryan Armour
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- William Buhl
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Yi Cao
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Albin Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Aaron Cockerill
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- Joshua Creel
- Myles Creighton
- Callum Davison
- Joe Deraney
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Jared du Toit
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- A.J. Ewart
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Christopher Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Nick Hardy
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- Wes Heffernan
- Mark Hensby
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Sung Kang
- Chris Kirk
- Jim Knous
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Brendan Leonard
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Stuart Macdonald
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Seth Reeves
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- Max Sekulic
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Curtis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Johnny Travale
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Mike Weir
- Trevor Werbylo
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
Top 50 players in 2022 RBC Canadian Open field
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Sam Burns
- 15. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 16. Tony Finau
- 34. Corey Conners
- 36. Patrick Reed
- 38. Harold Varner III