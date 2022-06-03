Bridgestone Golf announces Liberty collection of apparel, bags, accessories

Bridgestone Golf is getting patriotic this summer with the introduction of their new Liberty collection -- a lineup of USA–themed accessories including stand bags, headcovers, hats and caps, as well as golf balls.

“We are proud of our brand presence in the US market and felt inspired to come out with some patriotic products,” said Elliot Mellow, Marketing Manager at Bridgestone Golf.

“The new Liberty Collection is a line of premium golf balls and premium quality accessories that provide patriotic color schemes and designs. The collection should appeal to a wide variety of players looking for understated, USA-themed items they can enjoy throughout the year.”

Of course, the timing isn't lost on the brand, whose American headquarters are in Georgia. With Memorial Day recently passing, there's also the US Open and Independence Day coming that are very much country-centric. Even Father's Day is a patriotic holiday for some, particularly for military families.

The collection features:

e12 Contact logo golf balls ($30/dozen) with an Old Glory side stamp

Two stand bags ($280 each; Patriot and Old Glory) with four-way cuffs and full-length dividers, five pockets and an insulated drink pouch

Synthetic leather headcovers ($75 each) for drivers, fairway woods and hybrids with vintage patriotic styling

Bucket hat ($40 in white or navy) with Bridgestone B logo and featuring lightweight poly material

USA-themed caps ($26 each in red or navy) with a snapback closure and mesh structure

Tumbler ($35 each) with Old Glory textured print that holds 30 ounces of liquid and stays cold for up to 36 hours or warm for more than 2 hours

Microfiber towel ($25 each) with a red, white and blue design that has a waffle structure and is 16 inches by 32 inches

The whole Bridgestone Golf Liberty collection is now available at bridgestonegolf.com.