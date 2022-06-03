2022 Memorial Tournament TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS Sports

The 2022 Memorial Tournament marks the return of the PGA Tour to Jack Nicklaus' Ohio club, with the Tour playing the event at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Memorial Tournament TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at Jack Nicklaus' masterpiece design.

A world-class field including Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win in one of the PGA Tour's biggest events.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 Memorial Tournament on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 Memorial Tournament TV times and schedule.

2022 Memorial Tournament TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern