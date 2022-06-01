Multi-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in tragic car accident at 59

Bart Bryant, who won three times on the PGA Tour in his 40s, died Tuesday in a tragic car accident at the age of 59.

Bryant was a late bloomer as a professional golfer, notching all three of his PGA Tour wins after he turned 40. He won twice in 2005, taking the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship. Before then, Bryant endured various injuries and multiple trips to Q-School before eventually finding his groove.

With six starts left on a major medical extension in 2004, Bryant, then 41, shot 60 in the third round of the Texas Open at LaCantera Golf Club. He held on to win in his 187th PGA Tour start, finally breaking through after decades of trying.

A year later, Bryant finished in the top 10 in the PGA Tour money list and reached the top 25 in the world.

Bryant turned pro in 1986 after being twice named an All-American at New Mexico State, first reaching the PGA Tour through Q-School in 1990.

After his career season in 2005, Bryant posted two more runner-up finishes before injuries again derailed his career. Bryant won twice on the PGA Tour Champions.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant is survived by wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren. Brother Brad Bryant is also a former Tour winner. Bryant's first wife, Cathy, passed away in 2017 from brain cancer.