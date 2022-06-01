Charles Schwab Challenge history, results and past winners
06/01/2022 at 12:34 pm
Golf News Net


The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's Ft. Worth-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in May as a wrapper around the PGA Championship.

The event, which was first played in 1946, originally started out as the Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the club, which was known for its bentgrass greens in Texas heat, became simultaneously identified with Ben Hogan, who won the inaugural event.

Over the years, the event has attracted some of the best players in the world, including securing loyalty of Texas-grown players.

Hogan won four of the first seven editions of the event and has the most victories in the event's history with five wins. No other player has won the event more than twice.

Charles Schwab Challenge format

The Charles Schwab Challenge is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 120 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Charles Schwab Challenge host courses

  • 1946-present: Colonial Country Club

Charles Schwab Challenge past sponsors

Charles Schwab Challenge has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1946-1988, 1995: Colonial National Invitation
  • 1989-1994: Southwestern Bell Colonial
  • 1996-2002: MasterCard Colonial
  • 2003-2006: Bank of America Colonial
  • 2007-2015: Crowne Plaza Invitational
  • 2016-2017: Dean and DeLuca Invitational
  • 2018: Ft. Worth Invitational
  • 2019-present: Charles Schwab Challenge

Charles Schwab Challenge history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Sam Burns 271 −9 PO $8,400,000
2021 Jason Kokrak 266 −14 2 $7,500,000
2020 Daniel Berger 265 −15 PO $7,500,000
2019 Kevin Na 267 −13 4 $7,300,000
2018 Justin Rose 260 −20 3 $7,100,000
2017 Kevin Kisner 270 −10 1 $6,900,000
2016 Jordan Spieth 263 −17 3 $6,700,000
2015 Chris Kirk 268 −12 1 $6,500,000
2014 Adam Scott 271 −9 PO $6,400,000
2013 Boo Weekley 266 −14 1 $6,400,000
2012 Zach Johnson (2) 268 −12 1 $6,400,000
2011 David Toms 265 −15 1 $6,200,000
2010 Zach Johnson 259 −21 3 $6,200,000
2009 Steve Stricker 263 −17 PO $6,200,000
2008 Phil Mickelson (2) 266 −14 1 $6,100,000
2007 Rory Sabbatini 266 −14 PO $6,000,000
2006 Tim Herron 268 −12 PO $6,000,000
2005 Kenny Perry (2) 261 −19 7 $5,600,000
2004 Steve Flesch 269 −11 1 $5,300,000
2003 Kenny Perry 261 −19 6 $5,000,000
2002 Nick Price (2) 267 −13 5 $4,300,000
2001 Sergio García 267 −13 2 $4,000,000
2000 Phil Mickelson 268 −12 2 $3,300,000
1999 Olin Browne 272 −8 1 $2,800,000
1998 Tom Watson 265 −15 2 $2,300,000
1997 David Frost 265 −15 2 $1,600,000
1996 Corey Pavin (2) 272 −8 2 $1,500,000
1995 Tom Lehman 271 −9 1 $1,400,000
1994 Nick Price 266 −14 PO $1,400,000
1993 Fulton Allem 264 −16 1 $1,300,000
1992 Bruce Lietzke (2) 267 −13 PO $1,300,000
1991 Tom Purtzer 267 −13 3 $1,200,000
1990 Ben Crenshaw (2) 272 −8 3 $1,000,000
1989 Ian Baker-Finch 270 −10 4 $1,000,000
1988 Lanny Wadkins 270 −10 1 $750,000
1987 Keith Clearwater 266 −14 3 $600,000
1986 Dan Pohl 205[a] −5 PO $600,000
1985 Corey Pavin 266 −14 4 $500,000
1984 Peter Jacobsen 270 −10 PO $500,000
1983 Jim Colbert 278 −2 PO $400,000
1982 Jack Nicklaus 273 −7 3 $350,000
1981 Fuzzy Zoeller 274 −6 4 $300,000
1980 Bruce Lietzke 271 −9 1 $300,000
1979 Al Geiberger 274 −6 1 $300,000
1978 Lee Trevino (2) 268 −12 4 $200,000
1977 Ben Crenshaw 272 −8 1 $200,000
1976 Lee Trevino 273 −7 1 $200,000
1975 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1974 Rod Curl 276 −4 1 $250,000
1973 Tom Weiskopf 276 −4 1 $150,000
1972 Jerry Heard 275 −5 2 $125,500
1971 Gene Littler 283 3 1 $125,000
1970 Homero Blancas 273 −7 1 $125,000
1969 Gardner Dickinson 278 −2 1 $125,000
1968 Billy Casper (2) 275 −5 5 $125,000
1967 Dave Stockton 278 −2 2 $115,000
1966 Bruce Devlin 280 E 1 $110,000
1965 Bruce Crampton 276 −4 3 $100,000
1964 Billy Casper 279 −1 4 $75,000
1963 Julius Boros (2) 279 −1 4 $60,000
1962 Arnold Palmer 281 1 PO $40,000
1961 Doug Sanders 281 1 1 $40,000
1960 Julius Boros 280 E 1 $30,000
1959 Ben Hogan (5) 285 5 PO $27,300
1958 Tommy Bolt 282 2 1 $25,000
1957 Roberto De Vicenzo 284 4 1 $25,000
1956 Mike Souchak 280 E 1 $25,000
1955 Chandler Harper 276 −4 8 $25,000
1954 Johnny Palmer 280 E 2 $25,000
1953 Ben Hogan (4) 282 2 5 $25,000
1952 Ben Hogan (3) 279 −1 4 $20,000
1951 Cary Middlecoff 282 2 1 $15,000
1950 Sam Snead 277 −3 3 $15,000
1949 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1948 Clayton Heafner 272 −8 6 $15,000
1947 Ben Hogan (2) 279 −1 1 $15,000
1946 Ben Hogan 279 −1 1 $15,000

