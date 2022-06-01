2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes streaming: How to watch online through TBS, TNT, Bleacher Report apps

The 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes features four of the best athletes of all-time taking on Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev. in a charity exhibition. With online streams from TNT and Bleacher Report in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 The Match 6: Brady and Rodgers vs. Allen and Mahomes online on Sunday in the United States, as TNT has its online stream for the team match at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

The match will feature Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady teaming up to take on the duo of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in an 18-hole match-play contest with a unique format.

TNT broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TBS.com, TNTdrama.com and the TBS, TNT, B/R (Bleacher Report) apps for various mobile platforms.

Sunday, May 24