What is the US Women’s Open 36-hole cut rule, and how is the cut line determined?

At the end of the second round of the US Women's Open, a cut is made to reduce the field for the final two rounds. The US Women's Open cut rule is determined is a little bit different than the four other LPGA majors and from week-to-week on the LPGA Tour.

The US Women's Open cut line is that the top 60 players and ties make the cut.

There is no 10-Shot Rule, which would also include any player within 10 shots of the lead.

The US Women's Open cut rule is among the strictest in the majors. There are five majors on the LPGA. Then again, this is by far the biggest purse on the LPGA all year, coming in at $10 million. So it should be tougher to get a piece of that pie.

The US Women's Open cut rule doesn't account for a difference between professionals and amateurs. They're treated the same by the US Golf Association.

There is also no possibility of a 54-hole cut in this event. Get to the weekend, and you get the opportunity to finish.